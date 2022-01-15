Thread: Other Games: SUN - 01. 16. 22

-
Other Games: SUN - 01. 16. 22
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20116/group/50
Butler @ #14 Villanova - 9:00 - FS1
Penn State @ #16 Ohio State - 9:00 - BTN
Philly @ Tampa Bay -10:00 - FOX
Cinn @ Wichita State - 10:00 - ESPN
Iowa @ Minn - 11:00 - BTN
San Francisco @ Dallas -1:30 - CBS
Georgetown @ St. John's - 1:30 - FOX
Pittsburgh @ Kansas City - 5:15 - NBC
Be careful out there.
-
Drew Timme is not happy right now. Cowboys look awful vs 49ers.
ZZ
-
Any day the Cowboys lose is a good day.
-
-
Great play if it works. The ball would have been inside the 25 with time for one more play. But, it appears, Dak didn't know the rules.
Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
What was Dak thinking?
