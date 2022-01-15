Results 1 to 18 of 18

Thread: Hunter Sallis

    One of my favorite zags from day one, esp. looking at so many youtube of his high school play.
    I would love to get opinions on this question:

    How do you see Hunter eventually fitting into the zag offense?

    We have had glue guys like Mike Hart, Errol Knight who found their niche on our offense. Jeremy Pargo did not have a killer 3 pt shot, and Few worked them all in. You can see Sallis working hard at being a team player, passing and making assists, but its obvious to me he has not yet hit his stride in finding his role in the offense and knowing how, when and where to pour his enormous athletic gifts into the offensive machine.

    There are so many high basketball IQ's on our board, I would love to hear their opinions about "If you were the coach, in what directions would you be trying to develop him into the team offense?" His growth could be in what directions?
    I think he will be like Ayayi with a much higher upside. His athleticism will lead him to being a lockdown defender and if he develops his outside shot, he has lottery pick potential down the line.


    He’s a mustang now. Next year he will explode. Higher NBA ceiling than all but Chet.
    Love the rotation these past several games w Watson, Hickman, Sallis all getting 15-20 mpg. Seems they’ve earned it and Few is committed to an 8 man rotation now. Hickman super confident; I predict he will be game changer in some big wins ahead.

    Sallis is like watching a player “get it” and the game starting to slow down for him. Late in game he swished his and one FT and I thought: I hope he squares up and strokes a deep 3 next time down the court. I think his stroke is fine, just needs to get his confidence and green light.
    Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach.
    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture
    I think he will be like Ayayi with a much higher upside. His athleticism will lead him to being a lockdown defender and if he develops his outside shot, he has lottery pick potential down the line.


    Salis needs to watch a lot of film on AyAye, and learn all those back door moves, and know when to cut to the middle at the right time. He already does some of this, but he needs to watch a lot of film on Joel. Salis has more natural talent than Joel, now if he can just pick up on Joel's back door and cutting skills, he will be something else by the time he leaves here.
    Only two shortcomings IMO

    Consistent outside shooting

    Driving decisions when defended properly
    The young man has elite speed, quickness, a high motor and a nose for the ball. You can’t teach those attributes.

    Coach Few and company will coach up the rest.
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    it's all about the jump shot with him...if it comes, he'll be in the league
    He reminds me of old OSU great and Seattle Supersonic Desmond Mason. Anyone else?


    Quote Originally Posted by Chicken Ball
    He reminds me of old OSU great and Seattle Supersonic Desmond Mason. Anyone else?


    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
    Good call on this comparison
    Quote Originally Posted by Chicken Ball
    He reminds me of old OSU great and Seattle Supersonic Desmond Mason. Anyone else?


    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
    good one. David Wingate comes to mind for me, slasher and tough finisher around the rim, had to learn consistency with the jumper over time, great defender and tough

    re. the OP, agree with WallaWalla but on this team so far it's not been needed
    Quote Originally Posted by Chicken Ball
    He reminds me of old OSU great and Seattle Supersonic Desmond Mason. Anyone else?


    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
    The Cowboy. Great Sonic!
    Ja Morant

    I have high expectations
    Desmond lives in the OKC area where he is a fine artist (painter) and gallery owner. His work is impressive . He is a pretty fine human being too.
    Quote Originally Posted by GUDAD2020
    Ja Morant

    I have high expectations
    That's not really a fair comparison, but here are their freshman per-40 numbers anyway.

    I agree. Same body type, same hops (very good) and Hunter upside is through the roof.
    My Ja comparison was more of a compliment to HS. You’re right, maybe not entirely fair….
    I do enjoy his defense.
    Quote Originally Posted by GUDAD2020
    My Ja comparison was more of a compliment to HS. You’re right, maybe not entirely fair….
    I do enjoy his defense.
    not close to being fair...hunter is a great athlete but ja is on another level.
    ja also has natural pg skills that sallis lacks.

    at this point, better comps would be rj hampton or scottie lewis.
    both raw athletic skinny 6'4-6-5' guards drafted with the hope the shot eventually develops
