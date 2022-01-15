Thread: Hunter Sallis

One of my favorite zags from day one, esp. looking at so many youtube of his high school play.
I would love to get opinions on this question:
How do you see Hunter eventually fitting into the zag offense?
We have had glue guys like Mike Hart, Errol Knight who found their niche on our offense. Jeremy Pargo did not have a killer 3 pt shot, and Few worked them all in. You can see Sallis working hard at being a team player, passing and making assists, but its obvious to me he has not yet hit his stride in finding his role in the offense and knowing how, when and where to pour his enormous athletic gifts into the offensive machine.
There are so many high basketball IQ's on our board, I would love to hear their opinions about "If you were the coach, in what directions would you be trying to develop him into the team offense?" His growth could be in what directions?