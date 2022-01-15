Thread: Zags vs Santa Clara postgame thoughts and analysis

Originally Posted by ZagsGoZags Originally Posted by

So happy we are finding our stride on offense against medium and so so defenses. Both teams that went to the national championship game were intense on defense all the way through the WCC, as if they were practicing that with constant effort, because it was Few's way to keep them focused and intense when playing teams we knew could be lopsided.

Happy with everything today except the defense. our defense allowed SCU 83 points. I am not confident about how we perform against the defenses of blue chip teams in March. We can't sharpen our offensive knife during the WCC season, as well as we can keep sharpening it on defense.

Third game in a row i have felt our offense resembled the offense of last year.