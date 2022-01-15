Thread: Zags vs Santa Clara postgame thoughts and analysis

My impression of the Zags following the last three games is that this is a much better team than the team that lost to Alabama. The team is communicating better on both sides of the floor. The offensive flow is much better. The passing and shot selection are better. The three primary bench players - Watson, Hickman, and Sallis are playing with more confidence. This team is one of the fastest Zag teams that I can remember and they are figuring out how to play at a tempo that opponents can’t match.
We can wonder if this is a result of weaker competition, but I don’t think so. BYU and Santa Clara are Top 100 teams. They are well-coached teams with veteran leadership. Both teams returned All-WCC super seniors who have played well against the Zags in past years. Those coaches have scouted the Zags thoroughly.
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.