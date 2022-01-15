Results 1 to 25 of 25

Thread: Zags vs Santa Clara postgame thoughts and analysis

    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Zags vs Santa Clara postgame thoughts and analysis

    I cant think of a Zags team that has adjusted mid season and shored up their weaknesses like this one already has After the Alabama loss, many of us decried the one dimensional offense and poor 3 pt shooting. They are humming on offense and shooting lights out from deep now.

    Timme is unstoppable. Those midrange hooks he just tosses in are unbelievable.

    Such a fun game. Keep the 100s scores going Zags. Great recruiting weapon
    Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags
    Default

    So happy we are finding our stride on offense against medium and so so defenses. Both teams that went to the national championship game were intense on defense all the way through the WCC, as if they were practicing that with constant effort, because it was Few's way to keep them focused and intense when playing teams we knew could be lopsided.
    Happy with everything today except the defense. our defense allowed SCU 83 points. I am not confident about how we perform against the defenses of blue chip teams in March. We can't sharpen our offensive knife during the WCC season, as well as we can keep sharpening it on defense.
    Third game in a row i have felt our offense resembled the offense of last year.
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsGoZags View Post
    So happy we are finding our stride on offense against medium and so so defenses. Both teams that went to the national championship game were intense on defense all the way through the WCC, as if they were practicing that with constant effort, because it was Few's way to keep them focused and intense when playing teams we knew could be lopsided.
    Happy with everything today except the defense. our defense allowed SCU 83 points. I am not confident about how we perform against the defenses of blue chip teams in March. We can't sharpen our offensive knife during the WCC season, as well as we can keep sharpening it on defense.
    Third game in a row i have felt our offense resembled the offense of last year.
    So top 20 national defensive ranked team is so so on defense?
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    zagzilla
    Default

    Last 3 games we have allowed 83, 84 and 83 which feel like a lot. OTOH we scored 117, 110 and 115. We seem to let up in these games but hard to keep up the intensity in blowouts and after your deep bench is in for the last 7+ minutes of the game.

    ZZ
    dcc
    Default

    If Few is pushing the tempo then that means more possessions for each team. In that case, pts/possession, rather than pts allowed, is the better way to assess defense now vs. earlier in the season.
    TheOtherGreatOne
    Default

    My thoughts ? The Zags are pretty good.
    Shanachie
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsGoZags View Post
    So happy we are finding our stride on offense against medium and so so defenses. Both teams that went to the national championship game were intense on defense all the way through the WCC, as if they were practicing that with constant effort, because it was Few's way to keep them focused and intense when playing teams we knew could be lopsided.
    Happy with everything today except the defense. our defense allowed SCU 83 points. I am not confident about how we perform against the defenses of blue chip teams in March. We can't sharpen our offensive knife during the WCC season, as well as we can keep sharpening it on defense.
    Third game in a row i have felt our offense resembled the offense of last year.
    You’re right that the offense has been terrific the last three games, but the defense has been pretty good, especially against SCU. Pepperdine’s offense is poor, so on first glance, 83 points does not seem great, but that game had 90 possessions, tied for the Zags’ fastest of the year. The point output was 0.92 points per possession, which is not bad. BYU and SCU are both top 50 offenses. The BYU game had 78 possessions, so BYU scored 1.08 points per possession. Not great, but not bad agains a good offensive team. SCU was another 90 possession game, and the Zags held them to 83 points, or 0.92 points per possession. That’s excellent against a very good offensive team.
    Birddog
    Default

    Wattie is really menacing on defense, he is a PIA to the oppo
    coolhandzag
    Default

    SC sux
    ZagsGoZags
    Default

    Ha! Hoopaholic, thats a good one there, you got me. Will KenPom keep us in the top 20 defensively if we continue to have games like 108 to 83? or would we fall out of the top 20 with this pattern?

    Quote Originally Posted by Shanachie View Post
    You’re right that the offense has been terrific the last three games, but the defense has been pretty good, especially against SCU. Pepperdine’s offense is poor, so on first glance, 83 points does not seem great, but that game had 90 possessions, tied for the Zags’ fastest of the year. The point output was 0.92 points per possession, which is not bad. BYU and SCU are both top 50 offenses. The BYU game had 78 possessions, so BYU scored 1.08 points per possession. Not great, but not bad agains a good offensive team. SCU was another 90 possession game, and the Zags held them to 83 points, or 0.92 points per possession. That’s excellent against a very good offensive team.
    Thanks Shanache, that puts our defense into perspective for me. Way better than my subjective impressions. I had failed to consider these games as high possession games and also that SCU has quite a respectable offense.
    That leaves two questions remaining for me.
    In a high possession game does that necessarily limit how much we could expect to clamp down on opponents? I mean does high possessions mean it would have been extremely unlikely we could have limited SCU to, say 60 points, rather than 83?
    Is it anybody else's observation that the 2017 and 2021 teams played with constant zeal and pressure on defense throughout the WCC games? Moreso than other years, average years, or this year?
    mgadfly
    Default

    60 points would have been 67 points per 100 possessions. The best defense in the country is giving up 82 points per 100 possessions. If they were an average offensive team and we were the best defensive team, we’d want to give up 74 points. 60 isn’t going to happen very often with the tempo the game was played at, especially to a top 50 offense rather than an average offense (175-180 ranked).

    So 60 in that game is beyond an unreasonable expectation for a team.

    Even giving up 83 points, if there were 90 possessions, that would help our current defensive efficiency when adjusting for SC’s 111 points per possession norm.
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Default

    Rewatching the game and pretty sure the D they face in practice is a lot better than the D Santa Clara plays. No ball pressure on Zags who look very comfortable running their offense.

    Really hope Zags and Kentucky can get a game scheduled. Zags need to face elite athleticism again and remember how to deal w it. Dons speedy guards will be a good test Thursday.
    Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags
    FloridaZagFan
    Default

    Drew Timme just flat out makes it look easy. One thing that is for sure is it is not that easy, he is just that good!
    SunDevilGolfZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by coolhandzag View Post
    SC sux
    I venture to say they would be in the middle of the pack in the PAC-12
    Chicken Ball
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    So top 20 national defensive ranked team is so so on defense?
    It is compared to our teams national championship ambitions.


    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SunDevilGolfZag View Post
    I venture to say they would be in the middle of the pack in the PAC-12
    No way....bottom 3.
    SunDevilGolfZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    No way....bottom 3.
    Maybe; I’m just looking at their quality wins, including Stanford, and the relative ineptness of ASU, UW, OSU, with WSU, Cal and Utah being pretty marginal. At least Santa Clara is not too bad. They were a Quad 2 win for us
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    It seems like both SCU and BYU scored a lot points against subs in garbage time.
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SunDevilGolfZag View Post
    Maybe; I’m just looking at their quality wins, including Stanford, and the relative ineptness of ASU, UW, OSU, with WSU, Cal and Utah being pretty marginal. At least Santa Clara is not too bad. They were a Quad 2 win for us
    At this moment, Santa Clara’s NET rating is 89 - good for fifth in the WCC. They would be sixth in the PAC-12 behind Arizona, USC, UCLA, WAZZU, and Oregon. Colorado and Stanford are just below them.


    https://bracketologists.com/
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    bballbeachbum
    Default

    the poise on the 3 pointers has changed everything. the good shots are now falling more often whereas earlier there was some clanking going on with the open looks.

    teams keep coming out trying to force the deep shots to take away the paint, and while it worked early in the season some, the Zags have torched that approach. then teams adjust, and Timme goes off inside. BYU game the same thing. But the threat of Drew inside forces the opponents' game plan and opens up the perimeter, and the punishment for that has been swift and harsh, just going off from deep. Then Drew has the space. Good patience from him lately not to force, showing maturity in understanding how teams are playing him
    billyberu
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    No way....bottom 3.
    I fart on your visceral reaction. Throw some data at us, Jazz.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bballbeachbum View Post
    the poise on the 3 pointers has changed everything. the good shots are now falling more often whereas earlier there was some clanking going on with the open looks.

    teams keep coming out trying to force the deep shots to take away the paint, and while it worked early in the season some, the Zags have torched that approach. then teams adjust, and Timme goes off inside. BYU game the same thing. But the threat of Drew inside forces the opponents' game plan and opens up the perimeter, and the punishment for that has been swift and harsh, just going off from deep. Then Drew has the space. Good patience from him lately not to force, showing maturity in understanding how teams are playing him
    That has been my impression, as well. Bolton was the only guy at the beginning of the year that I trusted to make an open shot. Now, Hickman, Strawther, and Nembhard are taking shots with confidence.
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default

    My impression of the Zags following the last three games is that this is a much better team than the team that lost to Alabama. The team is communicating better on both sides of the floor. The offensive flow is much better. The passing and shot selection are better. The three primary bench players - Watson, Hickman, and Sallis are playing with more confidence. This team is one of the fastest Zag teams that I can remember and they are figuring out how to play at a tempo that opponents can’t match.

    We can wonder if this is a result of weaker competition, but I don’t think so. BYU and Santa Clara are Top 100 teams. They are well-coached teams with veteran leadership. Both teams returned All-WCC super seniors who have played well against the Zags in past years. Those coaches have scouted the Zags thoroughly.
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    daskim
    Default

    Gotta to say that my apprehension hit a high when Nembhard came out of the game with a sprained ankle.
    FloridaZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daskim View Post
    Gotta to say that my apprehension hit a high when Nembhard came out of the game with a sprained ankle.
    My EKG definitely flatlined for a minute as well.
