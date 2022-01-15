View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

Voters
60. You may not vote on this poll

  • Nembhard

    3 5.00%

  • Bolton

    3 5.00%

  • Watson

    1 1.67%

  • Holmgren

    1 1.67%

  • Timme

    51 85.00%

  • Hickman

    0 0%

  • Someone else? Who?

    1 1.67%
Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - SCU

  1. 01-15-2022, 03:01 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,173

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - SCU

    I expected Santa Clara to offer more resistance than BYU and Pepperdine, but the Zags racked up another 100+ scoring night and another 30+ point blowout.

    Six Zags Zags scored in double figures. Two Zags had double-doubles. Which one is the BZ Bulldog of the Game?




    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371149
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 01-15-2022, 03:03 PM #2
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,443

    Default

    The next WCC player of the week, Timme.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 01-15-2022, 03:04 PM #3
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane
    Posts
    1,388

    Default

    This is the same team that lost a game last month? Could have fooled me. I voted for Drew.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 01-15-2022, 03:07 PM #4
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    8,141

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    This is the same team that lost a game last month? Could have fooled me. I voted for Drew.
    Takes time to gel for new kids and freshman to learn the zag way
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 01-15-2022, 03:08 PM #5
    tyra
    tyra is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,255

    Default

    How often do we have two players with a double-double? Fun game!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. 01-15-2022, 03:10 PM #6
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    8,141

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    How often do we have two players with a double-double? Fun game!
    Timme 2 rebounds short double double
    Bolton 3 assist short double double.

    Great afternoon of hoops
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. 01-15-2022, 03:11 PM #7
    katman50
    katman50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    The Rock
    Posts
    1,151

    Default

    Gotta go with Drew. Honorable mention to Hickman. 4-8 from downtown, 4 assists and 14 points. Love the kid.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. 01-15-2022, 05:15 PM #8
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,846

    Default

    Gimme more Timme!

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. 01-15-2022, 05:17 PM #9
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,878

    Default

    Went with Drew. Honorable mention to Hickman's shooting touch

    Here's the official Box Score: https://gozags.com/boxscore.aspx?path=mbball&id=8045
    Last edited by RenoZag; Yesterday at 08:42 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. 01-15-2022, 06:35 PM #10
    Birddog
    Birddog is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,681

    Default

    32 for Drew
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. 01-15-2022, 06:42 PM #11
    billyberu's Avatar
    billyberu
    billyberu is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Methow, WA (near a known Mark Few fishing hole)
    Posts
    903

    Default

    Timme is embarrassing this league with his second 30pt output. Nobody has come close to stopping him. Good times.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. 01-15-2022, 06:57 PM #12
    zagbeliever
    zagbeliever is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    841

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    Takes time to gel for new kids and freshman to learn the zag way






    And, boy are they gelling!! It's like a new team lately.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules