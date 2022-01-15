Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - SCU

BZ Bulldog of the Game - SCU
I expected Santa Clara to offer more resistance than BYU and Pepperdine, but the Zags racked up another 100+ scoring night and another 30+ point blowout.
Six Zags Zags scored in double figures. Two Zags had double-doubles. Which one is the BZ Bulldog of the Game?
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.