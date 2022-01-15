Thread: Game Thread: @ Santa Clara 01-15-2022

Page 5 of 5 FirstFirst 12345
  01-15-2022, 02:46 PM #101
    Hoopaholic
    Given up 25 points this half. Much better
  01-15-2022, 02:46 PM #102
    zagzilla
    Double double for Anton
  01-15-2022, 02:47 PM #103
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Oklahoma State 27
    Baylor 11

    5:46, 1H
    The Anthony Black sweepstakes
  01-15-2022, 02:47 PM #104
    Hoopaholic
    Double double by Chet and Watson
  01-15-2022, 02:47 PM #105
    GU69
    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    Double double for Anton
    Also for Holmgren, so two players with double doubles.
  01-15-2022, 02:47 PM #106
    kitzbuel
    Nice block by Gregg


  01-15-2022, 02:48 PM #107
    bballbeachbum
    Hunter the only Zag today to consistently dig over the top. I love his game
  01-15-2022, 02:53 PM #108
    bballbeachbum
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Hickman's shot is silky smooooth
    and then the crazy left handed finish at the rim all net, wow
  01-15-2022, 02:55 PM #109
    zagzilla
    Arlo and Graves!
  01-15-2022, 02:58 PM #110
    bballbeachbum
    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    Arlo and Graves!
    yes!

    and I got to praise Hunter again. in garbage time he still plays basketball, fundamental, doesn't play down to it. I'll stop but man I like him
  01-15-2022, 02:58 PM #111
    Hoopaholic
    Nice solid win
  01-15-2022, 03:02 PM #112
    zagzilla
    Last 3 games we have allowed 83, 84 and 83 which feel like a lot. OTOH we scored 117, 110 and 115
  01-15-2022, 03:12 PM #113
    Corky
    Where was the game broadcast? I had KHQ set to record, per the listings, and when I got home to watch the Zags I have the Raiders recorded.
  01-15-2022, 03:16 PM #114
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Quote Originally Posted by bballbeachbum View Post
    Hunter the only Zag today to consistently dig over the top. I love his game
    Strawther seemed not locked in mentally at all this game esp defensively. Sallis can earn minutes w his D
  01-15-2022, 03:21 PM #115
    tummydoc
    Quote Originally Posted by Corky View Post
    Where was the game broadcast? I had KHQ set to record, per the listings, and when I got home to watch the Zags I have the Raiders recorded.
    Comcast had game listed on both khq and fox, but nfl was on nbc
