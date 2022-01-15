Thread: Game Thread: @ Santa Clara 01-15-2022

Given up 25 points this half. Much better
Basketball...The Toy Department of Life
Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
Double double for Anton
Double double by Chet and Watson
Nice block by Gregg
Foo Time
Hunter the only Zag today to consistently dig over the top. I love his game
Arlo and Graves!
Nice solid win
Last 3 games we have allowed 83, 84 and 83 which feel like a lot. OTOH we scored 117, 110 and 115
Where was the game broadcast? I had KHQ set to record, per the listings, and when I got home to watch the Zags I have the Raiders recorded.