Thread: Other Games: SAT - 01. 15. 22

I watched the game from start to finish. It was paaainful. Both teams were offensively challenged. No spacing for either team all game. I did think that USF was the better team, but their constantly terrible shot selection kept BYU in it. The very late "foul" on Barcello was bogus -- he traveled and flopped. That pretty much ended USFs chances since Abouye went for the turnaround long-range winner 3 instead of the smart 2 at the end.



BYU fans with their noses sticking out all game, like an exposed penisfest. USF fans very largely with their N95 masks and playing it safe (except for their cheerleaders...wha!!! Even GU cheer squad plays it safe, at least to set an example).



Watching this game gave me a hernia, and if the Zags lose to either team the rest of the way, then we all deserve double inguinal hernias and a doctor's finger exam for that every day for the rest of the year. Turn your head and cough!



That said, I think USF has the potential to be more competitive against us than BYU. Their guards are indeed quick and talented.