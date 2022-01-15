Thread: Other Games: SAT - 01. 15. 22

The GUB Resource Library: Links to: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .
They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
Arizona leading but only 1 for 16 on 3 pointers. Yikes. 9 minutes left, leading by about 11.
BYU 7 and USF 8 approaching the 10 min mark in the 1st half?
13 - 10, USF up, at the 7:55 mark
Oregon giving it to #5 USC. Dux playing well again after their December swoon
SF is up 10 vs BYU. 13:30 left.
Interestingly SF is 17-19 from the line. BYU is 0-0.
They were dreadful in OOC, but Washington is winning some games in conference. Not against the bottom feeders either (as far as I can tell). Kinda looking like anybody can beat anybody in the Pac 12 this year.
Oregon is also suddenly looking much more formidable than they were in OOC.
Dux get back to back wins against Top 5 UCLA and USC.
Dons lose to BYU after a late comeback.
The Dons guards are extremely quick and crafty. That will be an interesting match up for the Zags. We control the guards we get a comfortable win. The SF guards get right up in you. Fun game to watch tonight.
America's Team!
Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags
BYU fans with their noses sticking out all game, like an exposed penisfest. USF fans very largely with their N95 masks and playing it safe (except for their cheerleaders...wha!!! Even GU cheer squad plays it safe, at least to set an example).
Watching this game gave me a hernia, and if the Zags lose to either team the rest of the way, then we all deserve double inguinal hernias and a doctor's finger exam for that every day for the rest of the year. Turn your head and cough!
That said, I think USF has the potential to be more competitive against us than BYU. Their guards are indeed quick and talented.
Every time a bubble team from a power conference beats a Top 15 team, I worry about the WCC’s potential to get four bids. The Ducks were pretty much out of the tournament picture after their non-conference performance. These recent wins are putting them back in contention for a bid. USF, SMC, and BYU won’t have many opportunities for those types of resume-changing wins. Their games against each other help the winner and hurt the loser.
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
I think BYU is pretty safe for a bid at this point with wins in hand vs Gaels and Dons. Even if they wind up splitting with both, a WCC semi final or better should get them in.
Things are much more uncertain for USF. Now they lave lost to Loyola and BYU (home) and the game in Provo or beating BYU in Vegas is starting to look more like a must.
I’m betting that SMC and USF are an either/or deal for the WCC but not both as some .500 P5 conference is going to get that 9 seed or play in game over WCC 4th place finisher-analytics be damned.
