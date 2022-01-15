Thread: Other Games: SAT - 01. 15. 22

Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
  01-15-2022, 05:39 PM #26
    katman50
    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    So, Baylor down twice this week. Do we get the #1 monkey on our back Monday morning?
    Might be Auburn if they win tonight.
  01-15-2022, 06:07 PM #27
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Sweepstakes?
    Typed it with the dulcet tone of Howard Cosell ringing in my memory banks (Down goes Frasier !)


  01-15-2022, 06:28 PM #28
    zagzilla
    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    Might be Auburn if they win tonight.
    Right now Auburn has to worry about Ole Miss. They are trailing at halftime. Don’t see how they jump us for #1, regardless. If anything, Baylor’s loss to unranked Ok St weakens their case even if they pull it out tonight.
  01-15-2022, 06:43 PM #29
    katman50
    Arizona leading but only 1 for 16 on 3 pointers. Yikes. 9 minutes left, leading by about 11.
  01-15-2022, 06:50 PM #30
    ET2021
    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    Right now Auburn has to worry about Ole Miss. They are trailing at halftime. Don’t see how they jump us for #1, regardless. If anything, Baylor’s loss to unranked Ok St weakens their case even if they pull it out tonight.
    Yeah, I doubt Auburn jumps Gonzaga in the polls. Especially after tonight.
  01-15-2022, 06:57 PM #31
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    Arizona leading but only 1 for 16 on 3 pointers. Yikes. 9 minutes left, leading by about 11.
    Kerr's not playing, I think he has a slight thumb injury. No worries, game is getting out of hand now.
  01-15-2022, 07:35 PM #32
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    Kerr's not playing, I think he has a slight thumb injury. No worries, game is getting out of hand now.
    Steve?
  01-15-2022, 08:29 PM #33
    zagzilla
    BYU 7 and USF 8 approaching the 10 min mark in the 1st half?

    ZZ
  01-15-2022, 08:31 PM #34
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    13 - 10, USF up, at the 7:55 mark
  01-15-2022, 08:32 PM #35
    zagzilla
    Oregon giving it to #5 USC. Dux playing well again after their December swoon

    ZZ
  01-15-2022, 09:29 PM #36
    23dpg
    23dpg
    SF is up 10 vs BYU. 13:30 left.

    Interestingly SF is 17-19 from the line. BYU is 0-0.
  01-15-2022, 09:39 PM #37
    seacatfan
    They were dreadful in OOC, but Washington is winning some games in conference. Not against the bottom feeders either (as far as I can tell). Kinda looking like anybody can beat anybody in the Pac 12 this year.

    Oregon is also suddenly looking much more formidable than they were in OOC.
  01-15-2022, 10:09 PM #38
    zagzilla
    Dux get back to back wins against Top 5 UCLA and USC.

    Dons lose to BYU after a late comeback.

    ZZ
  01-15-2022, 10:26 PM #39
    kyle dixon
    Default USF

    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    Dux get back to back wins against Top 5 UCLA and USC.

    Dons lose to BYU after a late comeback.

    ZZ
    I thought USF was gonna run away in this game. Some questionable shot selections down the stretch for USF. Barcello and Lohner willed BYU to win.

    Incredible couple of days for the ducks. Did I really read that UW best Stanford? Pac 12 is crazy this year!
  01-15-2022, 10:56 PM #40
    HenneZag
    HenneZag
    The Dons guards are extremely quick and crafty. That will be an interesting match up for the Zags. We control the guards we get a comfortable win. The SF guards get right up in you. Fun game to watch tonight.
  Yesterday, 02:12 AM #41
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    Dux get back to back wins against Top 5 UCLA and USC.

    Dons lose to BYU after a late comeback.

    ZZ
    Back to back road wins vs two top 5 teams. Dana Altman rounding his team into tourney ready play per usual.

    Zags, Auburn, Arizona top 3 next week?
  Yesterday, 02:22 AM #42
    caduceus
    caduceus
    Quote Originally Posted by HenneZag View Post
    The Dons guards are extremely quick and crafty. That will be an interesting match up for the Zags. We control the guards we get a comfortable win. The SF guards get right up in you. Fun game to watch tonight.
    I watched the game from start to finish. It was paaainful. Both teams were offensively challenged. No spacing for either team all game. I did think that USF was the better team, but their constantly terrible shot selection kept BYU in it. The very late "foul" on Barcello was bogus -- he traveled and flopped. That pretty much ended USFs chances since Abouye went for the turnaround long-range winner 3 instead of the smart 2 at the end.

    BYU fans with their noses sticking out all game, like an exposed penisfest. USF fans very largely with their N95 masks and playing it safe (except for their cheerleaders...wha!!! Even GU cheer squad plays it safe, at least to set an example).

    Watching this game gave me a hernia, and if the Zags lose to either team the rest of the way, then we all deserve double inguinal hernias and a doctor's finger exam for that every day for the rest of the year. Turn your head and cough!

    That said, I think USF has the potential to be more competitive against us than BYU. Their guards are indeed quick and talented.
  Yesterday, 05:31 AM #43
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Quote Originally Posted by caduceus View Post
    I watched the game from start to finish. It was paaainful. Both teams were offensively challenged. No spacing for either team all game. I did think that USF was the better team, but their constantly terrible shot selection kept BYU in it. The very late "foul" on Barcello was bogus -- he traveled and flopped. That pretty much ended USFs chances since Abouye went for the turnaround long-range winner 3 instead of the smart 2 at the end.

    BYU fans with their noses sticking out all game, like an exposed penisfest. USF fans very largely with their N95 masks and playing it safe (except for their cheerleaders...wha!!! Even GU cheer squad plays it safe, at least to set an example).

    Watching this game gave me a hernia, and if the Zags lose to either team the rest of the way, then we all deserve double inguinal hernias and a doctor's finger exam for that every day for the rest of the year. Turn your head and cough!

    That said, I think USF has the potential to be more competitive against us than BYU. Their guards are indeed quick and talented.
  Yesterday, 05:57 AM #44
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Every time a bubble team from a power conference beats a Top 15 team, I worry about the WCC’s potential to get four bids. The Ducks were pretty much out of the tournament picture after their non-conference performance. These recent wins are putting them back in contention for a bid. USF, SMC, and BYU won’t have many opportunities for those types of resume-changing wins. Their games against each other help the winner and hurt the loser.
  Yesterday, 10:14 AM #45
    zagzilla
    I think BYU is pretty safe for a bid at this point with wins in hand vs Gaels and Dons. Even if they wind up splitting with both, a WCC semi final or better should get them in.

    Things are much more uncertain for USF. Now they lave lost to Loyola and BYU (home) and the game in Provo or beating BYU in Vegas is starting to look more like a must.

    I’m betting that SMC and USF are an either/or deal for the WCC but not both as some .500 P5 conference is going to get that 9 seed or play in game over WCC 4th place finisher-analytics be damned.

    ZZ
