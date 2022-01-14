Thread: Lady Zags vs USD Toreros

-
Lady Zags vs USD Toreros
If you are planning to attend tomorrow's Lady Zag vs USD Toreros game, please consider helping the Lady Zags support Catholic Charities by bringing in hygiene items to the game to be donated to Catholic Charities.
The items the Lady Zags are looking for include items such as soap, shampoo, razors, body wash, deodorant, toothbrush, tooth paste, shaving cream, feminine hygiene products and more.
Thank you for your consideration.
Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/ZagWBB
ZagDad
Appreciate the call, ZD. Zag Bball a perfect venue for charitable giving in Spokane. Thanks for pointing it out.
Game not available on WCC network down here on the border (so far). Score? Buhler? Anyone?
I could not get the video or stats link on GoZags to work.
I went directly to wccsports.com and loaded the video link from there and it worked. I am using the ESPN link for stats here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...meId/401367885
Halftime score: GU 35 USD 30.
GU with 10 turnovers at half. USD playing a lot of pressure defense and GU is not handling well. A lot like the Portland game.
GU shooting well overall at 46.4% (USD=34.5%) but not so good from 3 at 26.7% (USD=75%). GU has already launched 15 3s while USD has limited it to 4 threes at half. USD is showing a little more muscle than the zags even though the zags are leading the rebounding by 20-18 but USD has gotten way too many o-boards at 7. USD has too many points off turnovers and 2nd chance points. Zags could be up by double digits if they would hang onto the ball and work on the rebounding.
ZagDad
Missed most of the 3rd quarter as video link keeps locking up. Resorting to listening to radio and stats link.
Zags up 46-41 at end of 3rd.
USD has shot 14 free throws while GU has shot 7.
ZagDad
Zags quit tripping over their own feet long enough to hit their free throws down the stretch.
Zags win 76 - 66.
Zags still having trouble getting the ball in from out of bounds, need to get this fixed coach. Zags win rebounding battle 40-35 but let San Diego get 15 o-boards leading to way too many 2nd chance points or fouls by the Lady Zags. Zags need to ramp up the intensity under the hoop if they want to contend for the conference championship. The zags need to be the most physical team outworking, the opposition under the boards. Has not been that way so far in conference season even though the ladies are winning the board battle.
Good win Zags.
ZagDad
Appreciate the succinct wrap-up ZD. We fans on the periphery salute you! (& welcome you back).
Lest anybody get the wrong impression, anytime you score 76 points shooting relatively pedestrian numbers (43.4% & 28.6%), don't dominate the boards and turnover margin and have 17 turnovers yourself, the ladies played a pretty good offensive game.
As a fan (and as a coach) you hope to see improvement from game to game. While the Lady Zags are not consistently making the same errors, a couple or three times a game, somebody(ies) does a real head scratcher. Those head scratchers certainly contributed to and could have directly led to 3 of the lady zags 4 losses this year. The margin for error to make the NCAA tournament and winning the WCC conference and tourney championship this year is very small, and these head scratchers can (and will ultimately) lead to another loss that Gonzaga cannot afford. Coach Fortier (CLF) and staff need to fix these items before the next game with Portland to keep the Lady Zags on track:
- Melody (MK), your senior leader, fouling a shooter on a 3 point shot at the end of the game, when USD needed to score with the clock stopped. Why?
- On the inbounds plays, why are you passing the ball to a Truong in the corner where she can be easily double teamed?
- How come nobody is coming back to the ball, when the person throwing the inbounds pass is having trouble? Portland almost killed GU with pressure in the last game.
- How many players have to be guarding a GU post player before the Zag guards won't try a pass to the post? If the post is double or triple teamed, somebody else is open.
- GU post players have to get inside position for offense and defense. MK and YE usually do a very good job on this. AV and EH need to work harder at this.
- Two issues: One, get back on defense before the fast break gets you and second, make sure somebody stays up near the top of the key to cover the ball handler. No open 3s.
- Get out to cover the 3 point shooter. The "Hope they miss" defense does not work against good 3 point shooters (BYU and Portland particularly).
When AV simply got torched by the USD post off the dribble and she could not get a rebound against the much smaller player, Coach Fortier pulled her very quickly and got Yvonne in almost immediately. If the player match-up is not in your favor, don't wait, make the change immediately. Keep trying when other match-ups are available, but when they don't work, be prepared to make the change quickly. No need to let the opposition take advantage of a player match-up in their favor. For the most part, I think CLF did a good job with her player substitutions yesterday. Good job Coach.
ZagDad
In Saturday's game, I was surprised to see Bree only getting 4 minutes of playing time, in which she hit a three. She was wide open a couple of other times but never got the ball. After her 14 minutes, and 14 points against Pacific, including 4 for 4 from the three point line, I would have thought she'd get more playing time than what she saw against San Diego.
