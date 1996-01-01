Thread: GU @ Pacific 1/20 Cancelled - replaced with USF at GU (edited title)

I think we can all agree Golden has done a great job with the USF program. It’s a talented team.
Glad they were able to make this game happen. Zags are playing well led by a great point guard.
Leavey was a ghost town because that’s Santa Clara not allowing fans to attend. The place would have been very well attended (maybe not full) had they allowed the number 2 - now possibly number 1 ranked team in the nation to be seen live by fans. But not SCU. However, I know 3 recent GU alums who snuck in with the help of a SCU alum :-).
Hoping Zags notch another 100pt game against USF…. Go Zags!