Thread: GU @ Pacific 1/20 Cancelled - replaced with USF at GU (edited title)

    GUDAD2020
    I think we can all agree Golden has done a great job with the USF program. It’s a talented team.
    Glad they were able to make this game happen. Zags are playing well led by a great point guard.

    Leavey was a ghost town because that’s Santa Clara not allowing fans to attend. The place would have been very well attended (maybe not full) had they allowed the number 2 - now possibly number 1 ranked team in the nation to be seen live by fans. But not SCU. However, I know 3 recent GU alums who snuck in with the help of a SCU alum :-).

    Hoping Zags notch another 100pt game against USF…. Go Zags!
    SorenTodd45
    The game has hit our official schedule page -- 8 pm -- CBS Sports Network (that's 8 pm local time). Thankful that we have a game, not happy about these late starts. Once again, I have to miss Tommy's boys unless I hit the DVR (they play at 8 as well).
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    zagzilla
    Dons were originally scheduled to play @Portland on Thursday 1/20. Appears the WCC de-prioritized that game and cancelled it in favor of sending USF to the Kennel instead.

    ZZ
    Sarenyon
    I saw (can't remember where) that the conference priority will be to ensure the top 5 programs play each other twice.
    GO ZAGS!!!
    zagzilla
    Here’s the WCC presser announcing GU/USF along with the other changes. Our game is going to be nationally televised on CBSsports network!

    https://wccsports.com/news/2022/1/16...or-week-3.aspx

    ZZ
    RenoZag
    Thanks for sharing that link, zagzilla. That's a pretty good TV double-header for CBSSN

    6pm: SCU - SMC
    8pm: GU - USF
    tummydoc
    Quote Originally Posted by sylean View Post
    girls play this coming Thursday at 6pm....on the 20th......at McCarthy
    Girls game now listed as a 4pm start on Gozags.com
