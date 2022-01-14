Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Chet Holmgren Shooting Percentages By Location

  1. 01-14-2022, 11:20 AM #1
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,180

    Default Chet Holmgren Shooting Percentages By Location



    https://twitter.com/DSamangy/status/...638467/photo/1

    That straight-on 3 point shot is deadly.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 01-14-2022, 04:58 PM #2
    mgadfly
    mgadfly is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Edgewood, WA
    Posts
    1,601

    Default

    He probably had one of those narrow driveways growing up where you could only practice from straight away.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 01-14-2022, 05:35 PM #3
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    8,141

    Default

    Vast majority of those are in transition where he really excels
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 01-14-2022, 09:08 PM #4
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    8,628

    Default

    Maybe he should sit until he can hit that midrange shot.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 01-15-2022, 01:44 AM #5
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    3,827

    Default

    I’d like to see him use that sweet step back Nowitski midrange jumper he has in his tool bag a couple times per game.
    Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. 01-15-2022, 03:07 PM #6
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    14,399

    Default

    that's a cool chart

    the puzzle seems to be how to get him the ball in those spaces imo, more consistently. today another example of that. But I LOVE his game, today too, but re. his touches and how comfy he is in those spaces, it's a puzzle still in progress imo. in the meantime, he does all those other things and really makes the D click, among other things
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules