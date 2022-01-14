Thread: Chet Holmgren Shooting Percentages By Location

https://twitter.com/DSamangy/status/...638467/photo/1
That straight-on 3 point shot is deadly.
He probably had one of those narrow driveways growing up where you could only practice from straight away.
Vast majority of those are in transition where he really excels


Maybe he should sit until he can hit that midrange shot.
I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
I’d like to see him use that sweet step back Nowitski midrange jumper he has in his tool bag a couple times per game.
Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach.
that's a cool chart
the puzzle seems to be how to get him the ball in those spaces imo, more consistently. today another example of that. But I LOVE his game, today too, but re. his touches and how comfy he is in those spaces, it's a puzzle still in progress imo. in the meantime, he does all those other things and really makes the D click, among other things