Thread: Post game radio GU-BYU

A game of runs tonight as GU wins 110-84 leading all time series 22-7. BYU came out red hot at 7-0, then GU ran off ten as the Zags lead for the final 32 minutes. That three started a 24-5 run. 61-54 closest BYU got. GU sawed wood early, didn't panic and ran their stuff and ended up with 28 assists. GU makes an early statement in the WCC. GU led by as many as 34 as they move to 2-0 in the WCC. Timme has 30 and 13 of 14 shooting. GU shoots 69.4% just off the school record of 71.8 vs SMC a few years ago. Nembhard 22, Strawther 20 and Holmgren 12. Barcello 19, Loehner 17 and Lucas 10 as the Cougars shoot 43% from the floor. Watson had a quiet 9 and 6.
Michaelson: Most points BYU gave up this year was 83. Most points in a game by two teams so far this year. Take out the first minute of the first half, the first two of the second half and the last 4 minutes and that is the best offense of the year for us. The down side was the defense was terible in the first half. Somme spectacular offensive performances from us tonight. The start Strawther got us off too was great. I don't know what to say about Andrew. I don't know I've seen that stat line from a guard and I know Barcello had 19 but Andrew and Bolton did a good job defensively on Barcello. Strawther has a spectacular floater, that is a gift. Chet has 5 blocks, who know how many shots he altered. Timme what can I say, he made every kind of shot, it's not just the scoring, it's his defense. It makes teams change their defenses becuase he can pass like the All-American he is. Tonight we put up those points against a top 15 or 16 defense. And I 've said all year this is a really really good three point shooting team. It just took us a few games to get there. We have a lot of guys who can make threes and you saw that tonight.
Watson: We knew that we were going to have out students back. BYU is always talking but we were all scoring. We tried to limit Barcello and I think we did pretty well even though he got 19. Andrew and Rashir did a good job. I'm feeling really good. When Andrew wants to be great he is the best point guard in the country. Hudson-you know you guys scored 227 points in the two games after the covid break, did you do something special on that break. Watson-no we just wanted to get back here and play in front of our fans. I think our team chemistry is really coming together the past month or so. We have lot more to do. We are not done yet.
Rebound numbers even at 33 but the Zags dished out 28 assists on 43 made baskets. Bolton and Nembhard combined for 19 assists, Nembhard with 12 as his line was 22 and 12 with a couple rebounds. Strawther had a career high of 20 and he was the guys who gut things going early in the first half when GU got off to a slow start. Holmgren 12-7 and 5 blocks. BYU did cut the lead to 61-54 but the Zags went on 6-0 run to go back up 67-54 and it was never really closer than that. Hudson noted when you look at the stat line for the game it's just unbelievable. Timme missed one shot, a three. Nembhard was 8-13, Strawther was 7-10. That's pretty much all I have tonight.
P.S. I have to confess I missed tonight's game in person at the MAC. Only the second game we have missed there since the MAC opened. I guess the upside is I am able to provide this post game radio report.
Bonus coverage: “We just got our a-- kicked,” Lohner said on BYU Radio after the game. “I don’t think there’s any way around it.” Link: https://www.sltrib.com/sports/byu-co...ns-basketball/