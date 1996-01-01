Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game- BYU

That was fun.Normally, if your center scores 30 points on 14-15 shooting with 4 assists, you just give him the award. Normally, if your point guard puts up 22 points with 12 assists and no turnovers, you give him the award. Chet Holmgren’s 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 steals would win on many nights. Strawther’s early scoring barrage barely registers.Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?