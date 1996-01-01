Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game- BYU

BZ Bulldog of the Game- BYU
That was fun.
Normally, if your center scores 30 points on 14-15 shooting with 4 assists, you just give him the award. Normally, if your point guard puts up 22 points with 12 assists and no turnovers, you give him the award. Chet Holmgren’s 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 steals would win on many nights. Strawther’s early scoring barrage barely registers.
Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.