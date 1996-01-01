View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

  • Nembhard

    37 74.00%

  • Strawther

    6 12.00%

  • Holmgren

    1 2.00%

  • Timme

    6 12.00%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game- BYU

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game- BYU

    That was fun.

    Normally, if your center scores 30 points on 14-15 shooting with 4 assists, you just give him the award. Normally, if your point guard puts up 22 points with 12 assists and no turnovers, you give him the award. Chet Holmgren’s 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 steals would win on many nights. Strawther’s early scoring barrage barely registers.

    Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?

    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Default

    Nembhard was a maestro
    Default

    Nembhard. 0 turnovers and 11 assists! Props to Timme and Strawther. Great team effort.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man View Post
    That was fun.

    Normally, if your center scores 30 points on 14-15 shooting with 4 assists, you just give him the award. Normally, if your point guard puts up 22 points with 12 assists and no turnovers, you give him the award. Chet Holmgren’s 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 steals would win on many nights. Strawther’s early scoring barrage barely registers.

    Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371311
    MCMM just want to note you should include Texas Tech in your footer.

    Tough choice but I went with Nembhard as this is the game I wanted to see from him. Everyone else was great, each in their own way, but love what I saw from AN tonight.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Default

    Nembhard tonight. Complete game and what we want from our point guard.
    Default

    I think I voted for Julian. I am so wired on RockStars that I can't even think straight. Bottom line, this was a signature win, and on national TV to boot.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Default

    Nembhard. That was an absolute beat down tonight. Giving up 49 in first half only thing I didn’t really like but a nice rebound in 2nd half. With about 4 or 5 minutes left to play when they started subbing, they had only given up 25-26 points for the 2nd half. Loved the defensive pressure on Barcello just hounding him everywhere. He made some impressive deep 3’s still.

    Great zag victory!!
    Default

    In the only part of the game that was close, Strawther was on fire.
    Default

    That is the Nembhard we need for a deep run in March/April. Well done!! What an exciting game to watch

    ZZ
    Default

    Just took over #1 on KenPom. Offensive rating jumped but D ranking dropped a bit down to 19th.
    Default

    Tonight was Zags at their finest but I had to go with Andrew. Perfection
    Default

    BYU F Caleb Lohner on @byuradio after Cougars' 110-84 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga:

    "This team is one of, if not the best teams in the country. We just got our ass kicked; I don’t think there’s any way around it."
    Default

    Incredible performance. I voted for Andrew, but would have been easy to go with Drew or Julian.
    Default

    I voted for the team high rebounder (7) with 2 steals and 5 blocks. Thank you Mr. Holmgren!
    Bonjour tristesse.
    Default

    So tempted to go with Drew cuz 30 pts, 4 assists, and 13 of 14 shots made, but he turned it over 3 times.
    Thus i went with Andrew, No turnovers, 12 assists ! wow, 22 points with 4 of 6 3 pt shots made, his generalship of the whole team.
    team is gelling, gelling, as we did against pepperdine, second time our offense looked like last years offense. I really thought it would take till Febr, but its basically here now. lots of growth left to go.
    a bit worried we will not have top recruits next season coming in, our players getting so good how many will move onto the NBA.
    such an exciting time to be a zag fan (well, it always is)
