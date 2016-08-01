Its Game Day - Gonzaga vs. BYU
It’s Game Day - the best day of the week.
Reborn usually starts these threads, but he is traveling and may not be available. I can never match his enthusiasm, but I’m still pumped to watch the Zags take on our rivals from the Beehive State.
I’m excited to see which Zag guards Barcello, one of the better scoring guards that the team will face before March. I’m excited to see how Holmgren plays against a high motor rebounder, like Lohner. I’m excited to see the Gonzaga student section out in force against a big conference rival.
Let’s do this!
