Thread: Its Game Day - Gonzaga vs. BYU

  Today, 02:45 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,164

    Its Game Day - Gonzaga vs. BYU

    It’s Game Day - the best day of the week.

    Reborn usually starts these threads, but he is traveling and may not be available. I can never match his enthusiasm, but I’m still pumped to watch the Zags take on our rivals from the Beehive State.

    I’m excited to see which Zag guards Barcello, one of the better scoring guards that the team will face before March. I’m excited to see how Holmgren plays against a high motor rebounder, like Lohner. I’m excited to see the Gonzaga student section out in force against a big conference rival.

    Let’s do this!
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  Today, 02:50 PM #2
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    17,047

    Default

    I am glad students are back for this one. This needs to be oppressively loud for BYU.
  Today, 04:02 PM #3
    gu03alum
    gu03alum
    gu03alum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    16,870

    Default

    Anyone else excited for this game? I can't freaking wait!
