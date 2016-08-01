Thread: GAME THREAD: BYU - 1.13.2022

-
GAME THREAD: BYU - 1.13.2022
BYU coming to the Kennel should be GU's first major challenge in nearly a month. BYU has a couple of gaudy wins and some national recognition, but I cannot remember a game with more shots per basket then their last game against SMC, what an ugly game. Its a late game so maybe the Cougars will be as sleepy as I will be.
Tip: 11:00 Eastern, 8:00 Pacific
TV: ESPN2
Live Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/...e-890f2f43f5f1
Audio Stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503
Live Stats:http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377739
