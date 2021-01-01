Thread: Beat BYU Beverage thread

What are we drinking tonight while watching the Zags play BYU. Since most of their fans don't imbibe... think it is our duty to drink their share too.
For me first half is:
Not sure what I am drinking second half
I wish I had some polygamy porter. They sell it at the SLC airport.
I will be cracking open a 2020 Reuben's BBIS double barrel (16% ABV)
BBIS Double Barrel is an imperial stout aged twice in a blend of bourbon barrels. A nose of rich and decadent vanilla and oak. Body is full of warming bourbon spice, with a honey sweetness and dry finish.
Bring back the OCC