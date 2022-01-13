Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: byu vs zags Media Thread

    Default byu vs zags Media Thread

    from Salt Lake Tribune
    https://www.sltrib.com/sports/byu-co...aits-byu-mens/

    in a recent game ... "BYU tied it with 4:19 left, but Gonzaga used those remaining minutes to take the life out of the Cougars. Knell hasn’t forgotten that game. ... “I want them so bad,” Knell said this week."

    ----------

    from Sports Betting Dime
    https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/ne...s-odds-jan-13/
    "As luck would have it, the Cougars visit the Zags on Thursday (January 13th), looking to pull off another upset."

    -------------

    from Deseret News:
    https://www.deseret.com/2022/1/9/228...e-no-4-gonzaga

    "BYU and Saint Mary’s combined to score 95 points Saturday. That same night, the Zags, by themselves, scored 117 points against Pepperdine."

    -----------

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...-sparks-couga/
    "Barcello has hit five 3s in two games and four 3s in three games this season. He made 5 of 7 from deep and posted a season-high 28 points in a road loss to Creighton. He missed just two shots in a 25-point performance in a rout over Oregon."

    ------------------------------

    from KenPom
    https://www.si.com/college/byu/baske...l-vs-2-gonzaga
    "KenPom is more optimistic about BYU's chances than ESPN and Las Vegas. ESPN gives BYU only an 8% chance to pull off the upset, and bettors favor Gonzaga by 14.5."
    from Daily Herald:
    https://www.heraldextra.com/sports/2...-no-2-gonzaga/

    "“It’s a unique gift for us,” Pope said. “Nobody else in country gets to do this. In the last couple of years we’ve played them more than anyone else. You always want to play the best and they are the very best.”
    Thanks, ZagsGoZags! Good stuff!
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
