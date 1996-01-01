The former NBA player owns the 19-year-old Tiznow mare Usrah in partnership with Carl Grether of Tom Grether Farms, who introduced him to the breeding and sales scene when the two crossed paths during Sacre's time at Gonzaga University, which Grether's daughters also attended. While Grether owns shares in about eight other mares, Usrah is the lone broodmare owned in partnership by Sacre, and her short yearling by Gun Runner is just the second horse they've sent through the ring together."Carl influenced me. I knew him from college and he's been excellent at picking horses," Sacre said. "I told him, 'Whatever you're doing, I want to be a part of,' and he was able to help me through this whole process and picking out horses. At some point we sat down and made a plan and we have executed it. It worked out good for us. I'm very grateful to have Carl helping and mentoring me throughout this whole process; it's been great. Our plan is to keep selling."