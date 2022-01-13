-
BYU @ Gonzaga Head to Head
Been a while since we had a competitive (or any) opponent. The BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-0 conf) come into town while our students don't get the benefit of overnight camping activities. The Cougars have had a successful (by record), but less than stellar (by scheduling) season. We all know about their smooth wins against Oregon, St. Mary's, SDSU, and Utah. Equally, they've posted losses against Vandy, Utah Valley and Creighton. BYU is ranked #24 by KenPom and #26 by Barttorvik. While BYU doesn't have any Q1 wins (or even games), they have accumulated 6 Q2 wins in their season (and lost 3 Q2). They beat who they should, but haven't exactly played anyone.
Basic Stats:
The Zags have a serious offensive advantage, statistically. The Zags are favored in all of the four factors for winning basketball (bottom four on the left column). Defensively it's a bit more of a mixed bag, although the Zags are predominantly more in favor. Home advantage should add to that, although the Cougars have been known to steal away wins. You know they've circled this game on their calendar.
Efficiency Stats:
Just glad to see a game, and one not on ROOT (Curse your inevitable betrayal! I suspect no one will get the reference).
Shut down Barcello and the Zags should walk away. Barttorvik give the Cougars a 12% chance of winning, and a margin of 13.
Discuss.
source: TeamRankings.com
