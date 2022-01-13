-
Other Games: THUR - 01. 13. 22
WCC
POR @ USD - 7:00 - WCCN
SMC @ PEP - 8:00 - WCCN / BALLY SOCAL
LMU @ USF - 8:00 - CBSSN
OTHERS
#20 Seton Hall @ DePaul - FS1 - 2:00
Stanford @ WSU - 2:00 - ESPNU
4:00
#16 Ohio St @ #13 Wisc - ESPN2
Oklahoma State @ #19 Texas Tech - BIG12/ESPN+
Butler @ G'town - FS1
Indiana @ Iowa - 6:00 - FS1
Oregon @ #3 UCLA - 6:30 - ESPN
Oregon State @ #5 USC - 8:00 - ESPNU
Colorado @ #6 Arizona - 8:00 - FS1
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20113/group/50
Be careful out there. . .
