Thread: SANTA CLARA ATTENDANCE UPDATE

Posted: Jan 12, 2022
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Santa Clara University has announced temporary changes to their winter sports attendance policies in response to Covid-19 and the spread of the Omicron variant. Attendance will be limited to 25 percent of the maximum capacity for the Leavey Center. Permitted spectators will include home and visiting team pass list members, men's and women's basketball season ticket holders and 600 Santa Clara University students.
This policy is effective immediately and will impact this week's women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 13, against Pepperdine at 6:00 p.m., as well as both games of the men's and women's basketball doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 15. The men will be playing No. 2 Gonzaga at 1:00 p.m. while the women will host San Francisco at 5:00 p.m.
Single game, mini plans and group tickets previously purchased for any of the affected games will be refunded. For additional information or questions, please contact the ticket office by email at broncotickets@scu.edu.
Fans unable to attend in person will be able to watch all games live. Both women's basketball games will be streamed live on the WCC Network while the men's game vs. No. 2 Gonzaga will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area.
Guests and essential game staff that are permitted to attend will be required to wear a mask at all times while at the event. KN95 masks are recommended. To eliminate opportunity for patrons to remove masks, concessions and bistro will be closed and no outside food or drink will be permitted. Patrons not complying with the mask requirement will be removed from the event.
SCU requires attendees age 3 or older to provide pre-attendance proof of vaccination verification (boosters are also highly recommended for those that are eligible) OR proof of a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event OR PCR lab-based test within 48 hours of the event. Individuals under the age of 3 are exempt from providing proof of vaccination and testing.