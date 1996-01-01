-
High School Basketball Top 25
I truly wonder how many of the following "High Schools" are truly real high schools as they were when we were in high school...
Some of these schools only have students that are on the Boys Basketball Team - no other students!
What happened to "regular" high school basketball schools? Should there be two rankings, one for regular high schools with a real student body and one for the other schools that only have basketball students?
I personally feel these other schools should not be acknowledged as legitimate by the NCAA!
What are your feelings?
Below is the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 for the week of Monday, Jan. 10, 2022:
1. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kansas) 12-1
2. Camden (N.J.) 5-0
3. Richardson (Texas) 19-1
4. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 13-3
5. Duncanville (Texas) 17-1
6. IMG (Bradenton, Fla.) 14-2
7. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) 17-1
8. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) 14-1
9. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) 21-0
10. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 8-0
11. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) 17-2
12. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) 6-1
13. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) 11-2
14. Roselle (N.J.) Catholic 8-1
15. North Little Rock (Ark.) 11-3
16. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) 9-0
17. Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) 15-7
18. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) 11-3
19. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 9-1
20. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) 17-2
21. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) 16-1
22. Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 10-1
23. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.) 15-2
24. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 15-0
25. Wasatch (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) 10-7
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules