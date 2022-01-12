-
Other Games: WED - 01. 12. 22
WCC
Santa Clara @ UOP - 7:00 - WCCN
Others
#14 Villanova @ #17 Xavier -3:30 - FS1
4:00
#8 Duke @ Wake Forest - ACCN
Minn @ #10 Mich State - BTN
#12 LSU @ Florida - ESPN2
Georgia @ Miss'pi State - SECN
Cal @ Washinton - 7:00 - PAC12
Boise State @ Nevada - 7:30 - FS 1
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20112/group/50
