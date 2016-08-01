Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Perry and Harris update from Coach Few

    For those of you who don't subscribe to or check the Spokesman-Reviews website there is an update on the status of Kaden Perry and Dominick Harris in today's edition:

    Here: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ack-dominick-/
    About what we should expect. If Perry can get it straightened out, he will be a fun beast next year. Still will have no knock the new off of him and get him to play within the game, but I can see where Few says he's not like any other current player.

    I doubt we'll see harris play this year unfortunately.
    About what we should expect. If Perry can get it straightened out, he will be a fun beast next year. Still will have no knock the new off of him and get him to play within the game, but I can see where Few says he's not like any other current player.

    I doubt we'll see harris play this year unfortunately.
    As much as it sucks, both of them need to rest until completely healed. Otherwise they will only be periodic contributors playing at a fraction of their real abilities.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
