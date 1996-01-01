-
Tommy and Arizona
Only one loss to a respectable Tenn. I feel super loyal to Tommy and root for AZ just like I did for Billy with USD, and do for Leon Rice at Boise state (where he has had all but one winning seasons). I expect his winning ways will be substantial like Leons and not a repeat of Griers great start that was not sustained. Mike Hopkins killed it his first two years with UW, then a quick decent to the bottom. Mike and Billy have this similar pattern.
Some AZ fans are still crediting this record to the absent Sean Miller. My question is mostly to those who follow, and or are familiar with AZ this season. How much credit (up to now of course) do you give to the players and system he inherited, relative to credit to Lloyd? How strong were/are the players he inherited? How likely in your mind AZ would have a similar record with Miller or a different replacement?
