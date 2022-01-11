-
Other Games: TUE - 01. 11. 22
#5 USC @ Stanford - 2:00 - ESPN2
So. Carolina @ #22 Tenn - 3:30 - SECN
4:00
#19 Texas Tech @ #1 Baylor - ESPN2
#18 Kentucky @ Vandy - ESPN
DePaul @ Marquette - FS1
Pitt @ Syracuse - ESPNU
St. Louis @ Dayton - CBSSN
5:00
#15 Iowa State @ #9 Kansas - BIG12/ESPN+
Miami @ FSU - ACCN
5:30
Oklahoma @ #21 Texas - LONG
#25 Illinois @ Nebraska - BTN
Ole Miss @ TAMU - SECN
6:00
#4 Auburn @ #24 Alabama - ESPN
#23 Providence @ Creighton - FS1
OSU @ West Virginia - ESPNU
New Mexico @ UNLV - 8:00 - CBSSN
