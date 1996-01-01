Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Post game thoughts and analysis

    Reborn
    I was not able to see the game but I know Gonzaga won by a margin (117-83). Not sure if the score is correct. Could someone please write up a nice Post about the game, Please. We who did not see the game would appreciate it. I am on vacation and won't be seeing any of the games until the 24th. Thanks.

    Go Zags!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    ZagsGoZags
    This may be one of the only games we have played this season where we resembled the team of last year with fast breaks, lost of passing and teamwork, and ferocious defense all game long.
    nice to see lots of bench players at end of game
    nice to see Strawther with 3 assists, hope he continues looking for the open man
    giving Sallis more than 20 min will have dividends in March, every week few is helping him find his place within the team offense

    Nembhard ran the show and was the man for me, 8 assists
    Anton is showing the visible effort to be active we have all been waiting for. you can tell he is not used to it, and still isn't confident in some of his offensive movements, but its coming. twice he received a rebound close to the basket, and only looked for passing out to the perimeter, the day will come when he will always glance around to see if he can get a shot off that close in. On the other hand when he gets offensive rebounds now he usually considers make a score - everything moving in the direction we need him to go

    i thot we wouldn't gel until Feb, but today was a big step in that direction
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    The Zags blitzed Pepperdine from the opening tip. They were up by 10 after just two minutes of play and up by 20 after ten minutes of play. The talent disparity between the teams is immense, but the Zags also looked like a far better-coached team. The Zags’ ball movement was excellent in the first half and they seemed to get a high percentage shot on every possession. The Waves had a hard time breaking the Zags’ 3/4 court press. Even when Pepperdine successfully “broke” the press, they took too long to do it and looked rushed once they tried to get into a half-court offense. At halftime, it felt like the Zags could win by 50, if they wanted to.
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
