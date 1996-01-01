Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Post game thoughts and analysis

The Zags blitzed Pepperdine from the opening tip. They were up by 10 after just two minutes of play and up by 20 after ten minutes of play. The talent disparity between the teams is immense, but the Zags also looked like a far better-coached team. The Zags’ ball movement was excellent in the first half and they seemed to get a high percentage shot on every possession. The Waves had a hard time breaking the Zags’ 3/4 court press. Even when Pepperdine successfully “broke” the press, they took too long to do it and looked rushed once they tried to get into a half-court offense. At halftime, it felt like the Zags could win by 50, if they wanted to.
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.