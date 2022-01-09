-
Other Games: SUN - 01. 09. 22
Very light schedule today: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20109/group/50
Minn @ Indiana - 9:00 - BTN
Cinn @ Memphis - 12:30 - ABC
Washington @ Colorado - 2:00 - ESPN2
Northwestern @ #13 Ohio State - 2:30 - BTN
The Grizz travel to Bozeman to face The Cats - 4:00 - ESPN+
#23 Wisconsin (12-2) has won 4 in a row and looks to win its third conference game in 7 days when they take to the road against Maryland - 4:30 - BTN
Stay sane, safe, and warm sports fans.
