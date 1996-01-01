View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Pepp

Voters
16. You may not vote on this poll

  • Timme

    2 12.50%

  • Holmgren

    2 12.50%

  • Strawther

    0 0%

  • Bolton

    0 0%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Watson

    11 68.75%

  • Sallis

    1 6.25%

  • Hickman

    0 0%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Pepperdine

  1. Today, 08:00 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,158

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - Pepperdine

    After a long layoff and players out sick, this had the potential to be a sloppy affair. It wasnt. The Zags looked like a Top Five team and the Waves...didnt. I thought the 3/4 press was excellent and frustrated Pepperdines offense for much of the first half. I thought the bench played great.

    What are your observations of tonights contest? More importantly, who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?


    Box score

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371309
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:01 PM #2
    whatazag
    whatazag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,266

    Default

    Anyone hear why Kaden Perry didn't play? Was he on the bench even?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:06 PM #3
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,793

    Default

    117 points. Wonder how close that is to a record?

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules