Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Pepperdine

BZ Bulldog of the Game - Pepperdine
After a long layoff and players out sick, this had the potential to be a sloppy affair. It wasnt. The Zags looked like a Top Five team and the Waves...didnt. I thought the 3/4 press was excellent and frustrated Pepperdines offense for much of the first half. I thought the bench played great.
What are your observations of tonights contest? More importantly, who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?
Box score
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371309
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.