Finally! Happy New Year, Zags! We are getting our first game of 2022 with a visit by Pepp. Both teams are going to be shaking some rust loose since Pepp hasnt played since before Christmas.

Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific

TV: KHQ / Root Sports
Live Stream: https://wccsports.com/watch/?sid=474736

Audio stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503

Live stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377738