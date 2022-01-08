-
Other Games: SAT - 01. 08. 22
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20108/group/50
(Posted Friday night; check the link above for cancellations / postponements ). Enjoy your Saturday, hoops fans. The schedule looks promising.
WCC
USD @ San Francisco - 4:00 - WCCN / NBCSPORTS BAY AREA
St. Mary's @ BYU - 7:00 - ESPN2
OTHERS
9:00
#3 Purdue @ Penn St - BTN
Wichita State @ #12 Houston - CBS
St. John's @ #16 Providence - FS1
U Conn @ #24 Seton Hall - FOX
So. Carolina @ Vandy - ESPNU
Virginia @ UNC - 10:00 - ESPN
11:00
#14 Texas @ Oklahoma State - CBS
#19 Villanova @ DePaul - FS1
Syracuse @ Wake For - SECNX
K-State @ West VA - BIG12/ESPN+
#10 Michigan State @ Michigan - 11:30 - FOX
#15 Alabama @ Missouri - 12:30 - SECN
1:00
#6 Kansas @ #25 Texas Tech - ESPN2
#20 Colorado State @ San Diego State - CBS
#1 Baylor @ TCU - 2:00 - BIG12/ESPN+
3:00
#11 Iowa State @ Oklahoma - ESPNU
Georgia @ #16 Kentucky - SECN
#18 Tenn @ #21 LSU - ESPN2
WSU @ Utah - PAC12
Notre Dame @ GA Tech - ACCN
5:00
Miami @ #2 Duke - ACCN
#5 UCLA @ Cal - PAC12
Florida @ #9 Auburn - ESPN3
