Thread: K2 changes for tomorrow's Pepperdine game

I like it. A lot.
https://twitter.com/BrennaGreene_/st...202246661?s=20
Tweet
@BrennaGreene_
Gonzaga announces it is temporarily suspending concessions at sporting events to promote mask wearing.
4:57 PM · Jan 6, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
Some cherry picked stats
Most NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Michigan 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
-----
Most FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Michigan 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0, Duke 0, Kansas 0
I have no issue with this even though I doubt it really changes much in regards to mask wearing at the Kennel. My guess is that it will still be loosely enforced during game play.
This is frankly kind of background noise. The real story is that it looks like we are going to play!!!!!