Thread: K2 changes for tomorrow's Pepperdine game

K2 changes for tomorrow's Pepperdine game

    I like it. A lot.

    https://twitter.com/BrennaGreene_/st...202246661?s=20

    Gonzaga announces it is temporarily suspending concessions at sporting events to promote mask wearing.

    4:57 PM · Jan 6, 2022·Twitter for iPhone

    To be continued . Fr Tony Lehman, SJ
    Some cherry picked stats

    Most NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
    Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Michigan 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
    -----
    Most FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
    UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Michigan 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0, Duke 0, Kansas 0
    Whatever we can do to keep the games open to spectator's I support it.
    Go Zags!!!
    Whatever we can do to keep the games open to spectator's I support it.
    +1
    I have no issue with this even though I doubt it really changes much in regards to mask wearing at the Kennel. My guess is that it will still be loosely enforced during game play.
    This is frankly kind of background noise. The real story is that it looks like we are going to play!!!!!
    I have no issue with this even though I doubt it really changes much in regards to mask wearing at the Kennel. My guess is that it will still be loosely enforced during game play.
    Agreed, though my pipe dream hope would be people would do it for no other reason then so we could continue to have crowds at the game. Watched the end of an NHL game the other day played in an empty stadium. Just awful environment for sports. Hoping we don't have to go back to that again.
