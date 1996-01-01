-
GU-Portland
Game is being broadcast on the WCC network. Zags up 34-33 at half. Melody Kempton is having a career night, with her highest point total ever (19) already at the break. Emme Shearer is keeping the Pilots in it with her shooting. The Bulldogs had 7 turnovers in the first quarter alone. Portland has quite a few miscues of their own. You can tell both teams haven't played for a while.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules