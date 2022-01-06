-
Other Games: Thur - 01. 06. 22
WCC
USF vs. Loyola -CHI - 11:00 - WCCN
UOP @ BYU - 6:00 - byuTV
Others
#13 Ohio State @ Indiana - 4:00 - FS1
Long Beach St @ #5 UCLA - 4:30 - PAC12
Iowa @ #23 Wisconsin - 6:00 - FS1
Washington State @ Colorado - 6:00 - ESPN2
Montana @ EWU - 6:00 - ESPN+
SMU @ Cinn - 6:30 - ESPN
Washington @ Utah - 6:30 - PAC12
#7 USC @ Cal - 8:00 - FS1
Schedule: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20106/group/50
