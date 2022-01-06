WCC

USF vs. Loyola -CHI - 11:00 - WCCN
UOP @ BYU - 6:00 - byuTV

Others

#13 Ohio State @ Indiana - 4:00 - FS1
Long Beach St @ #5 UCLA - 4:30 - PAC12

Iowa @ #23 Wisconsin - 6:00 - FS1
Washington State @ Colorado - 6:00 - ESPN2
Montana @ EWU - 6:00 - ESPN+

SMU @ Cinn - 6:30 - ESPN
Washington @ Utah - 6:30 - PAC12

#7 USC @ Cal - 8:00 - FS1

Schedule: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20106/group/50