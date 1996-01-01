Gabriel Hughes Named PG Preseason All-American

The 6'4 righty also came in at No. 42 in MLB.com's 2022 Draft Prospect Rankings and No. 61 in a similar ranking by D1Baseball.com, the highest a GU player has been rated since Marco Gonzales in 2013.Pitcher Eli Morgan was the last Zag to be named an All-American by PG, when he made the First Team following the 2017 season.After a year spent doing double duty as a starter on the mound and at first base in 2021, Hughes was also one of three players to make Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-America Team as a Multiple Position Athlete, becoming the seventh Zag in program history to be named to the list. An All-WCC Second Team pick and All-Freshmen conference selection despite missing the last month of the season with injury, Hughes hit .247 with 4 doubles, 3 homers and 12 RBI. As a pitcher, he was 4-3 as the Bulldogs' Saturday starter with a 3.23 ERA, striking out 67 batters with 30 walks in a total of 61.1 innings of work. Over the summer, Hughes saw action with the U.S. Collegiate National Team, starting in three intrasquad scrimmages and an exhibition against the U.S. Olympic Pro Team for a total 8.2 innings with four K's.Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game day and schedule information, live stats and more.