Thread: Who are the Bulldogs Rivals?

Who are the Bulldogs Rivals?

    sportprof101
    Hey Gonzaga Fans,

    The Bulldogs rise to the top of college basketball has us wondering, who do you think are the bulldogs rivals?

    Since 2014, wethe students and professors of the Know Rivalry Projecthave been studying rivalry for sports in the North America with the help of message board members. Now we are expanding our research to College Basketball. Please help us ensure that the Gonzaga Bulldogs are included by taking 9 minutes to complete our updated survey:

    MBB: https://umassamherst.co1.qualtrics.c...dir&grpID=1472
    WBB: https://umassamherst.co1.qualtrics.c...dir&grpID=5601

    Our previous results in the US have been featured in numerous sports media outlets, as well as the Wall Street Journal and New York Times. You can view those results, links to media coverage, and learn more about us at https://knowrivalry.com/

    We use the Qualtrics online survey software for data collection. This academic research has been approved by two US universities' Institutional Review Boards (IRB) and it poses no risks to respondents. You'll find more information on the disclosure agreement that is required to start the survey. Thank you for helping us to include the Gonzaga Bulldogs by participating and please share this with any other fans that may also help.

    Jonah, Student Researcher, Northern Kentucky University
    Dr. Joe Cobbs, Northern Kentucky University
    Dr. David Tyler, University of MassachusettsAmherst
    zagdontzig
    Just so everyone knows, Saint Mary's is listed in the drop down alphabetically as "St Mary's (CA)," even though some of the schools are spelled out "Saint."
    ZagNut08
    We don't really have one. I feel the best rivalries are geographic. When I was at GU, class of 2008, it was UW. We were still the annoying little school in Spokane who was starting to poke at Seattle recruits, and we were wiping the floor with them and their 5* recruits. They cancelled the series and the rivalry died. WSU was never really good and we haven't played them in ages. Conference rivals eb and flow based on sustained success of the other program and the ability to beat us, which hasn't happened in 15+ years. WCC opponents fans have largely given up on trying to beat us, gyms that used to be SRO are empty when we come to town (other than zag fans filling it up).
    ZagsObserver
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08
    We dont really have one. I feel the best rivalries are geographic. When I was at GU, class of 2008, it was UW. We were still the annoying little school in Spokane who was starting to poke at Seattle recruits, and we were wiping the floor with them and their 5* recruits. They cancelled the series and the rivalry died. WSU was never really good and we havent played them in ages. Conference rivals eb and flow based on sustained success of the other program and the ability to beat us, which hasnt happened in 15+ years. WCC opponents fans have largely given up on trying to beat us, gyms that used to be SRO are empty when we come to town (other than zag fans filling it up).
    No big rivalries. Small ones in BYU, SMC and UW.

    Maybe UCLA can become one. Some good games with the Morrison loss and recent tourney victory.
    krozman
    I always feel that our worst losses are us beating ourselves. So we are our own worst ......rival? Probably too much mental gymnastics to get to that point eh?
    GoZags
    At the beginning of this cute little run (1999 - 2002 ish) it was clearly Pepperdine. GU and Pepperdine would generally battle for first place in league and then play for the WCC tourney title. The last (and only?) court storming at GU came after GU beat Pepperdine in the last game of the year to clinch the regular season title. Since then ... mostly been St. Mary's and BYU. I haven't checked opponents during ESPN's Rivalry week but my recollection is that in recent years (the last decade or so) it has been the Gael. Posts above accurately report Washington as a "Rival" as well ... but the past few years that has dropped off ... concurrent with with state of their program.

    Interesting to note (at least for me) is some of the "Power 5" program fan bases ... and while they might not consider Gonzaga as a rival ... their (primarily Kentucky and Virginia) message board forums constantly have multi-page/hundred(s) post threads about the Zags. It is bizarre ... they feel GU doesn't deserve recognition because of our league ... but they sure seem to talk about Gonzaga excessively.

    That's my input.

    To be continued . Fr Tony Lehman, SJ
    -
    Some cherry picked stats

    Most NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
    Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Michigan 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
    -----
    Most FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
    UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Michigan 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0, Duke 0, Kansas 0
    zagfan08

Tricky question because no one has really been able to match us over time. My personal favorite was Washington in the 2000s. It was a legit rivalry—I went to the games in 2006 (at UW) and 2007 (at GU) and both were incredible. A level above any of the Saint Mary's or BYU games I've been to. Hard to say it's still much of a rivalry with the state of the UW program but if they become decent again I think that's always the top pick for me.
