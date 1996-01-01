Thread: Who are the Bulldogs Rivals?

Originally Posted by ZagNut08 Originally Posted by

We dont really have one. I feel the best rivalries are geographic. When I was at GU, class of 2008, it was UW. We were still the annoying little school in Spokane who was starting to poke at Seattle recruits, and we were wiping the floor with them and their 5* recruits. They cancelled the series and the rivalry died. WSU was never really good and we havent played them in ages. Conference rivals eb and flow based on sustained success of the other program and the ability to beat us, which hasnt happened in 15+ years. WCC opponents fans have largely given up on trying to beat us, gyms that used to be SRO are empty when we come to town (other than zag fans filling it up).