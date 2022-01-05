-
Other Games: Wed - 01. 05. 22
Full Div I Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20105/group/50
DePaul @ St. John's - 3:30 - FS1
4:00
Nebraska @ #10 Michigan St - BTN
#12 Houston @ USF - ESPN+
#15 Alabama @ Florida - ESPN2
Ole Miss @ #18 Tenn - SECN
Pitt @ Louisville - ESPNU
Syracuse @ Miami - 5:00 - ACCN
Creighton @ #19 Villanova - 5:30 - FS1
6:00
#25 Texas Tech @ #11 Iowa State - ESPNU
UNC @ Notre Dame - ESPN2
Penn St @ Northwestern - BTN
