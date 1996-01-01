Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Meaningless Stat of the Day - Zags Have Played Zero Games Against Quad 2 and Quad 3

    Default Meaningless Stat of the Day - Zags Have Played Zero Games Against Quad 2 and Quad 3

    I checked the Bracketologists Gonzaga team page with my morning coffee. I noticed that the Zags top three wins and both Zag losses are rated as Quad 1. Every other game was Quad 4.

    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Default

    Other meaningless stat of the day: all three of our cancelled/postponed WCC games would have been Q2 or Q3 games.
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Default

    One more meaningless stat of the day: the Washington game would have been Q4, if we had played it.
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
