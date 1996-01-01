Thread: Meaningless Stat of the Day - Zags Have Played Zero Games Against Quad 2 and Quad 3

I checked the Bracketologists Gonzaga team page with my morning coffee. I noticed that the Zags top three wins and both Zag losses are rated as Quad 1. Every other game was Quad 4.
https://bracketologists.com/team/gonzaga-bulldogs
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
Other meaningless stat of the day: all three of our cancelled/postponed WCC games would have been Q2 or Q3 games.
One more meaningless stat of the day: the Washington game would have been Q4, if we had played it.
