Other Games: Tues - 01. 04. 22
Current Full Slate:
Ten ranked teams scheduled to play today:
#9 Auburn @ So. Carolina - 3:30 - SECN
4:00
Oklahoma @ #1 Baylor - ESPN2
#14 Texas @ Kansas State - ESPN+
#16 Kentucky @ #21 LSU - ESPN
NC State @ VA Tech - ACCN
TX A&M @ Georgia - ESPNU
Michigan @ Rutgers - BTN
Illinois @ Minnesota - FS1
#24 Seton Hall @ Butler - 5:00 - CBSSN
6:00
GA Tech @ #2 Duke - ACCN
#6 Kansas @ OK State - ESPN2
#16 Providence @ Marquette - FS1
Air Force @ #20 Colorado State - STADIUM
Tulsa @ Memphis - ESPNU
