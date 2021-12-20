Thread: Report: USF-Gonzaga will be third consecutive game postponed due to Bulldogs COVID-1

By Theo Lawson(509) 939-5928Gonzaga’s basketball team won’t be cleared from COVID-19 health and safety protocols in time to avoid a third consecutive West Coast Conference postponement, according to a report on Monday from CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.Thursday’s highly-anticipated WCC showdown between No. 4 Gonzaga (11-2) and San Francisco (13-1) at McCarthey Athletic Center has been postponed due to the Bulldogs’ recent COVID-19 outbreak. The Zags have yet to play a conference game after road contests last Thursday and Saturday against San Diego and LMU were also postponed.GU’s next scheduled game would be this Saturday against Pepperdine in Spokane, although it’s uncertain if the Bulldogs will clear COVID protocols in time to host the Waves.According to a tweet from Norlander, “Sources said WCC is meeting today to determine next steps and alterations (with) league schedule.” Noting the importance of having all four of the WCC’s top teams – Gonzaga, USF, BYU and Saint Mary’s – play each other twice, Norlander also tweeted, “WCC lost all its games over the weekend b/c of COVID. With GU/BYU/SMC/USF as the top four teams, the emphasis needs to be making sure those four all play each other twice in reg. season.”All seven games on the WCC’s opening week schedule were scrapped due to COVID-19 and it’s unclear how many teams from the league will be cleared to play this Thursday, which also features games between Pacific and BYU, San Diego and Pepperdine, Portland at Loyola Marymount and Saint Mary’s and Santa Clara.Thursday’s contest will be the fourth total game on GU’s schedule either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs’ mid-December game against Washington was eliminated because of the Huskies’ COVID-19 outbreak and the teams opted not to reschedule the rivalry matchup, instead choosing to play next year in Spokane.