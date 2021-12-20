Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Report: USF-Gonzaga will be third consecutive game postponed due to Bulldogs COVID-1

    Report: USF-Gonzaga will be third consecutive game postponed due to Bulldogs COVID-1

    From today's Spokesman-Review: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...utive-game-po/

    By Theo Lawson
    theol@spokesman.com
    (509) 939-5928

    Gonzaga’s basketball team won’t be cleared from COVID-19 health and safety protocols in time to avoid a third consecutive West Coast Conference postponement, according to a report on Monday from CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

    Thursday’s highly-anticipated WCC showdown between No. 4 Gonzaga (11-2) and San Francisco (13-1) at McCarthey Athletic Center has been postponed due to the Bulldogs’ recent COVID-19 outbreak. The Zags have yet to play a conference game after road contests last Thursday and Saturday against San Diego and LMU were also postponed.

    GU’s next scheduled game would be this Saturday against Pepperdine in Spokane, although it’s uncertain if the Bulldogs will clear COVID protocols in time to host the Waves.

    According to a tweet from Norlander, “Sources said WCC is meeting today to determine next steps and alterations (with) league schedule.” Noting the importance of having all four of the WCC’s top teams – Gonzaga, USF, BYU and Saint Mary’s – play each other twice, Norlander also tweeted, “WCC lost all its games over the weekend b/c of COVID. With GU/BYU/SMC/USF as the top four teams, the emphasis needs to be making sure those four all play each other twice in reg. season.”

    All seven games on the WCC’s opening week schedule were scrapped due to COVID-19 and it’s unclear how many teams from the league will be cleared to play this Thursday, which also features games between Pacific and BYU, San Diego and Pepperdine, Portland at Loyola Marymount and Saint Mary’s and Santa Clara.

    Thursday’s contest will be the fourth total game on GU’s schedule either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs’ mid-December game against Washington was eliminated because of the Huskies’ COVID-19 outbreak and the teams opted not to reschedule the rivalry matchup, instead choosing to play next year in Spokane.
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Default

    Hi hegotit,

    nice to hear from you on the board, and i hope you will post more often.
    Whoever told you that vaccines will 'keep you safe and prevent you from getting sick' had to be someone with some kind of political agenda rather than a scientific source. Scientific research is solid already backing the claim that vaccines mostly prevent people from dying, and serious threat to life visits to Intensive Care in hospitals. The two vaccinated people I know personally that caught covid, got over it in less than a week with no serious symptoms. Both continued working their jobs from online, although one took one day off cuz she was upset.
    I am Pfiser double vaccinated, add the booster, yet when I attended the zags game against Alabama in the Climate Pledge Arena, I never took my mask off, and did not eat or drink anything. If I have no symptoms but am carrying the virus, not spreading it is a team effort for all citizens of the world, in my humble opinion.
    scrooner:

    ZagsGoZags, I wish everyone was a team player like you!

    Photo from Spokesman-Review.

    Kiddwell: Missin' my WCC Basketball

    Wonder whether the league could reschedule missed games by going to a temporary 3-game/week makeup regimen. Wonder what that'd do to the players's class/study schedules.

    Adding to what the article said, this fan would also like to see the Zags play Santa Clara twice. They're playing pretty good ball, and may've had a win or two more if their best player hadn't been unavailable early season.




    :[
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    gu03alum:

    Selfishly, I am super disappointed. I miss Gonzaga basketball. Get well soon!
    Bring back the OCC
