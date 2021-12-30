Thread: WCC Tournament Questions

-
WCC Tournament Questions
Hey! Apologies if this is in the wrong forum to post this in as I'm new to this board. Glad to be here! Spokane native and lifelong Zags fan - loved going to the GU basketball camps as a kid in the 90s, have a signed basketball from Casey Calvary and Matt Santangelo somewhere in my house from those days haha. Anyway, we are looking into planning a trip to take my parents to the WCC Tournament in march (Covid-willing) - not only have they never seen the Zags live (at least since the early 90's haha), but neither have been to Vegas so I think this will be a lot of fun.
Anyway, before we start booking, I am curious how difficult tickets are to get/how expensive they are for the general public if you can get them. We'd probably just be able to go to the semi-finals and finals (which of course are the most popular/$$). I know they go on sale in mid-January and I know season ticket holders get early access, but since its an offsite tournament they cant have a monopoly on all the tickets right? Anyone here gone before that can offer some insights? Anything else about the tournament that is good to know? It's always a lot of fun to see all the Zags fans down there on TV. Thanks for any guidance you can provide!
I posted this on another thread here late last week. It appears you are not a season ticket holder and this e-mail was sent to season ticket holders and Zag members on December 30, 2021. However there is some news here you may find interesting, particularly in the second paragraph.
WCC Tournament Update
Currently we have not received the finalized information from the WCC needed to release to ZAG members and Season Ticket Holders. We will have information available, however the timeline for release is not finalized. We anticipate getting information out within the next few weeks, we hope.
What we do know, is the WCC has made significant changes to ticketing, pricing, and seating for the tournament this year compared to year’s past which will impact all WCC ticket purchasers. Please understand we are doing our best to understand these changes so we can better communicate with and accommodate our fans.
Thank you!! I've considered becoming a ZAG member for awhile, maybe i will this year just to be up on all the info/potentially get some Christmas break tickets and access to tourney tickets. appreciate your help!
