Thread: Rankings week 9

    ZagsObserver
    Zags still 4. Very little movement in the top half, perhaps due to the number of postponements.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings
    zagzilla
    Meehan retweets. https://twitter.com/jaredberson/stat...872592900?s=21

    Two equally astonishing takeaways from todays AP Poll:

    - Only 1 ACC team received a vote (Duke) for the first time over the last 40 years

    - Somebody apparently voted Georgia into the Top-5 instead of Gonzaga, and as a result, 5-8 Georgia is your 30th-ranked team.

    ZZ
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    Hope the boys are working on 3-pointers and free throws with their down time.
