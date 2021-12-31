Thread: Other Games: MON - 01. 03. 22

Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20103/group/50
#24 Wisconsin @ #3 Purdue - 4:00 - BTN
Washington @ #9 Arizona - 5:00 - PAC12
Maryland @ Iowa - 6:00 - BTN
Colorado @ Oregon - 7:00 - PAC12
The Oregon State afternoon game won't be on linear TV, but will stream for free (no P12 Network authentication needed). It's a non-con game, so maybe that's why they aren't using regular TV.
https://osubeavers.com/news/2021/12/...afternoon.aspx
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !