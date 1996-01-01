-
Status of Nolan Hickman
Brenna Greene, KREM sports director, posted a link to Hickman's Instagram story earlier today.
Nolan wrote:
"this covid killin ya boy" followed by seven "sweating" emojis.
She also said that the entire GU team is vaccinated and Hickman is a very healthy young adult followed by "This really sucks."
Not certain if he is upset about the games being cancelled, or actually has COVID.
