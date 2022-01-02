-
Other Games: SUN - 01. 02. 22
Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20102/group/50
Highlights:
UNC @ Boston College - 10:00 - ESPN2
#10 Mich State @ Northwestern - 11:00 - BTN
UCF @ SMU - 11:00 - ESPNU
Indiana @ Penn St - 1:00 - BTN
#12 Houston @ Temple - 2:00 - ESPN
Louisville @ GA Tech - 3:00 - ESPN2
#13 Ohio State @ Nebraska - 5:00 - BTN
Stay warm.
