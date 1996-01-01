-
To A New Year
Happy New Year to the Board and followers…
Starting the new year with a smile and hopping to keep it.
GU WBB is having an extended vacation as are other sports teams. We can only hope all is well….
For GU WBB, it gives time to regroup… work on things that need attention and get ready to defend the WCC Championship. This year has not gotten off well… and to get all the games in, means that the bench needs to be strong. We will probably see some three game weeks which will mean managing player time and a need for ALL the players to step up.
To win the WCC…. GU WBB needs to get back to basketball and basketball only. The competition will there game in and game out and there will be NO room for distractions.
Go Zags!!
