-
Other Games: SAT - 01. 01. 22
WCC: 5 games Postponed
Others:
9:00
West Virginia @ #17 Texas - ESPNU
Memphis @ Wichita State - CBS
Creighton @ Marquette - FS1
11:00
#1 Baylor @ #8 Iowa State - ESPNU
#22 Villanova @ #15 Seton Hall - CBS
#21 Providence @ DePaul - Noon - FOX
George Mason @ #6 Kansas - 2:00 - ESPN+
Virginia @ Syracuse - 3:00 - ACCN
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ule/_/group/50
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Penn State vs. #21 Arkansas - 9:00 - ESPN2 - Outback Bowl
#9 Oklahoma State vs. #5 Notre Dame - 10:00 - ESPN - Fiesta Bowl
#15 Iowa vs. #22 Kentucky - 10:00 - ABC - Citrus Bowl
#11 Utah vs. #6 Ohio State - 2:00 - ESPN - Rose Bowl
#7 Baylor vs. Ole Miss - 5:45 - ESPN - Sugar Bowl
Happy New Year. Enjoy your day.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules