-
Notable Passages: 2022
Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday. He was 77.
A statement released by his family through former Falcons media relations director Aaron Salkin said Reeves died of complications from dementia. The statement said he died "peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta."
"His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community," the family said.
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/...player-dies-77
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules