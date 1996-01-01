Season XXII of WCC Pick Em

Now in its 22nd season of fun for the WCC faithful!

Ready to represent your prognostication skills? For those of you that have never heard of our little enterprise, heres the scoop: You start with $1000 FAKE dollars. I post the spreads. You make your picks. We crown a champion at the end of the WCC season. The reward? The adulation and respect from your fellow WCC Pickers. Plus a virtual trophy known as the Roundball Cup. See if you can knock off last years winner, smile.

That is the simple version. You can find the longer version over at http://members5.boardhost.com/bettingman/. We love to have all ten WCC teams represented, so hop on over and sign up. First come, first served, but previous players will have preference: I have to limit the field to preserve my sanity. The WCC season kicks off tomorrow with USF @ Saint Marys.

Good luck!