-
Season XXII of WCC Pick Em
Season XXII of WCC Pick Em
Now in its 22nd season of fun for the WCC faithful!
Ready to represent your prognostication skills? For those of you that have never heard of our little enterprise, heres the scoop: You start with $1000 FAKE dollars. I post the spreads. You make your picks. We crown a champion at the end of the WCC season. The reward? The adulation and respect from your fellow WCC Pickers. Plus a virtual trophy known as the Roundball Cup. See if you can knock off last years winner, smile.
That is the simple version. You can find the longer version over at http://members5.boardhost.com/bettingman/. We love to have all ten WCC teams represented, so hop on over and sign up. First come, first served, but previous players will have preference: I have to limit the field to preserve my sanity. The WCC season kicks off tomorrow with USF @ Saint Marys.
Good luck!
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules