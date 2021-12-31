-
Other Games: Fri - 12. 31. 21
Full Slate of CBB Games: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11231/group/50
#18 Kentucky is hosting High Point at 9:00am on the SEC Network. . .only CBB game featuring a ranked team.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
#17 Wake Forest vs. Rutgers - 8:00 - ESPN - Gator Bowl
Washington State vs. Central Michigan - 9:00 - CBS - Sun Bowl
#4 Cincinnati vs. #1 Alabama - 12:30 - ESPN - CFP Semi - Cotton Bowl
#3 Georgia vs. #2 Michigan - 4:30 - ESPN - CFP Semi - Orange Bowl
Best wishes to all for a pleasant New Year's Eve. I'll remember 2021 as the year I became a grandfather; otherwise, it felt a lot like 2020.
