Thread: LMU game postponed

Just got an email from LMU since I purchased tickets, due to Covid in GU program.
Just got an email from LMU since I purchased tickets, due to Covid in GU program.
With the way things are going I’m betting it will be another bubble tournament.
From the SSF:
The Gonzaga Bulldogs will not be playing any more games for the rest of the week due to health/safety protocols within the program. Not much more has been announced, but it is safe to assume that COVID has come for the Zags.
Now I can watch the Winter Classic (on TNT). Not much consolation though. We played just two days ago, what happened?
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
Wouldn't be surprised if the Big Dance gets cancelled. I know it's still early, but don't like where all of this is heading. Stay safe!
Omicron is extraordinarily contagious, but the hope is that it will run its course quickly. I think there is still a high likelihood for an abbreviated conference season and tournament, but the next few weeks are going to be exceedingly difficult. Stay safe, indeed.
Lets stay balanced. Hard to say where this is going. We need better data and we will have that for the US in a couple more weeks. South Africa had Omicron first, cases exploded, but 30 days later and the wave is pretty much over. If that holds for the US we should be fine well before the tournament in mid March. Having said that it looks like a very difficult January coming up. League play may be spotty and the selection committee might resemble a collection of crystal ball gazers than actual evaluators. OOC season looks to loom larger than ever.
This lousy news may find some consolation in hastily-arranged OOC contests as last year's Kansas, Iowa, and other tussles. Neutral sites, no fans, but big-time tv. Still hopeful, however, for a resumption of our league schedule at some soon point with fans.
:[
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!