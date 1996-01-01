Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: LMU game postponed

  1. Today, 01:43 PM #1
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    Default LMU game postponed

    Just got an email from LMU since I purchased tickets, due to Covid in GU program.
  2. Today, 01:44 PM #2
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08 View Post
    Just got an email from LMU since I purchased tickets, due to Covid in GU program.
    Better LMU than a tournament game I suppose. Hopefully everyone gets a bit of immunity from this.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  3. Today, 01:45 PM #3
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    Default

    With the way things are going I’m betting it will be another bubble tournament.
  4. Today, 01:59 PM #4
    daskim
    Default

    From the SSF:

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs will not be playing any more games for the rest of the week due to health/safety protocols within the program. Not much more has been announced, but it is safe to assume that COVID has come for the Zags.
  5. Today, 02:00 PM #5
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Now I can watch the Winter Classic (on TNT). Not much consolation though. We played just two days ago, what happened?
  6. Today, 02:07 PM #6
    katman50
    Default

    Wouldn't be surprised if the Big Dance gets cancelled. I know it's still early, but don't like where all of this is heading. Stay safe!
  7. Today, 02:24 PM #7
    zagfan24's Avatar
    zagfan24
    Default

    Omicron is extraordinarily contagious, but the hope is that it will run its course quickly. I think there is still a high likelihood for an abbreviated conference season and tournament, but the next few weeks are going to be exceedingly difficult. Stay safe, indeed.
  8. Today, 02:30 PM #8
    3XaZag
    Default

    Lets stay balanced. Hard to say where this is going. We need better data and we will have that for the US in a couple more weeks. South Africa had Omicron first, cases exploded, but 30 days later and the wave is pretty much over. If that holds for the US we should be fine well before the tournament in mid March. Having said that it looks like a very difficult January coming up. League play may be spotty and the selection committee might resemble a collection of crystal ball gazers than actual evaluators. OOC season looks to loom larger than ever.
  9. Today, 03:03 PM #9
    GUDAD2020
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08 View Post
    Just got an email from LMU since I purchased tickets, due to Covid in GU program.
    We were planning to attend this game as well. Cancelled our trip to LA. I'm confident there will be games played and they'll do the best they can to have a season given the situation. And confident the NCAA will find a way to host the tourney. Just a huge challenge for the players/staff, so hoping our Zags will hang in there.... Go Zags!
  10. Today, 03:35 PM #10
    Kiddwell
    Unhappy Rats...

    This lousy news may find some consolation in hastily-arranged OOC contests as last year's Kansas, Iowa, and other tussles. Neutral sites, no fans, but big-time tv. Still hopeful, however, for a resumption of our league schedule at some soon point with fans.



    :[
