Thread: Gonzaga needs to join the Big East

Gonzaga needs to join the Big East
Hi all. This is my first post on the board. I support UConn so I am an outsider but here goes:
The Big East media deal is up in 2025 in a little over three years. All of the other power basketball leagues will have at least 12 teams by that point. Val Ackerman has suggested the league is considering expansion. Leagues who aren't raided usually only expand at the top-end (see the SEC). I believe the Big East wants to add Gonzaga. I believe FOX wants to add Gonzaga. I have to believe that Gonzaga is at least considering it.
Back to Gonzaga: the main issue is travel. But I don't think it's as big of a deal as everyone makes it out to be. Gonzaga currently has 8 men's and 8 women's sports. The NCAA only requires 7/7 men's/women's or 6/8. Also, you only have to play six sports in your main conference.
Therefore, the travel issue could be mitigated by the following:
A) Cutting M/W tennis
B) Either keeping M/W rowing in the WCC or some other Western league (as the Big East doesn't sponsor it)
C) Combining trips so that they only make 5 trips per year east for M/W basketball
D) Continue to schedule western-based teams OOC in Olympic sports
This would leave the following sports in the Big East:
M/W basketball (5 trips per year east for each)
M/W soccer (3 trips per year east for each)
M baseball (4 trips per year east)
W volleyball (5 trips per year east)
M/W golf (1 trip for Big East championship)
M/W track and cross country (1 trip east for Big East championship)
When you look at it when people talk about Gonzaga bringing their Olympic sports across the country, you're really only talking about soccer, baseball, and volleyball in addition to basketball. It's not that bad.
Ultimately, I think the Big East, Gonzaga, and FOX all realize this and get it done.
P.S. Your floor in the Big East is much cushier than in the WCC post-Few.
Hey shizzle787,
We've already squeezed the juice out of that turnip a couple of months ago:
To sum it up - a lot of people, both fans & media talking heads - agree with it. The only big - and I mean BIG - concern is the travel issue, for non-basketball sports. I personally didn't see it as a deal-breaker, especially if the new TV contract that the Zags would participate in makes up for the new costs. Plus games in Philly/NYC/Newark means I get to see the team play a few times each year! However I'm just a lowly fan that doesn't get paid the big bucks to make these decisions. All in all, though, I think it gets done in the end. Talk has cooled down since the season has started, but that TV contract renewal date is approaching and I highly doubt Gonzaga is going to view one up-year for the WCC as a good enough reason to stand-pat and turn down a Big East offer, especially with BYU leaving the fold soon.
